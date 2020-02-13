Trending

Mauricio Pochettino News and Features

See more

Latest about Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mauricio Pochettino keen to manage Tottenham again one day

By PA Staff

Football Manager 2020 guide: The best formations and tactics you need to try

By Mark White

How to use tactics and formations to get the best results on Football Manager 2020

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez 'is one of the best strikers in the world'

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed piled praise on in-demand Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona
Harry Kane

Man United, Man City and Juventus all weighing up record offers for Harry Kane

By Sean Cole

Tottenham Hotspur The Tottenham captain is eager to win trophies and their recent struggles have forced him to consider his future at the club

Tottenham Hotspur
Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid to choose between Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri as Zinedine Zidane replacement

By Billy Dunmore

Real Madrid Real Madrid are ready to move on from Zinedine Zidane and will decide between Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri.

Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho Spurs

What exactly is the point of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham?

By Mark White

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham ended things with Mauricio Pochettino in search of a trophy - but three months in, they have nothing to show for that change in direction

Tottenham Hotspur

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

What will Mauricio Pochettino's next job look like?

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Mauricio Pochettino The nature of the Argentinian manager's next project is a fascinating proposition - wherever it happens to be

Mauricio Pochettino

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho
123...789NextArchives