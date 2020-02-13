Mauricio Pochettino News and Features
Football Manager 2020 guide: The best formations and tactics you need to try
By Mark White
How to use tactics and formations to get the best results on Football Manager 2020
Mauricio Pochettino says Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez 'is one of the best strikers in the world'
By Billy Dunmore
Barcelona Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed piled praise on in-demand Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
Man United, Man City and Juventus all weighing up record offers for Harry Kane
By Sean Cole
Tottenham Hotspur The Tottenham captain is eager to win trophies and their recent struggles have forced him to consider his future at the club
Real Madrid to choose between Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri as Zinedine Zidane replacement
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Real Madrid are ready to move on from Zinedine Zidane and will decide between Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri.
What exactly is the point of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham?
By Mark White
Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham ended things with Mauricio Pochettino in search of a trophy - but three months in, they have nothing to show for that change in direction
What will Mauricio Pochettino's next job look like?
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
Mauricio Pochettino The nature of the Argentinian manager's next project is a fascinating proposition - wherever it happens to be
