Chelsea to hold talks with Barcelona legend Xavi after Mauricio Pochettino exit: report

Chelsea are reportedly planning to hold talks with Barcelona legend Xavi over the vacant managerial role at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly lining up Barcelona legend Xavi as a replacement for their outgoing manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues have announced that Pochettino will leave the club after just one season in charge and Xavi will be available after Barcelona communicated his departure on Friday.

