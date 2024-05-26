Chelsea to hold talks with Barcelona legend Xavi after Mauricio Pochettino exit: report
Chelsea are reportedly planning to hold talks with Barcelona legend Xavi over the vacant managerial role at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea are reportedly lining up Barcelona legend Xavi as a replacement for their outgoing manager Mauricio Pochettino.
The Blues have announced that Pochettino will leave the club after just one season in charge and Xavi will be available after Barcelona communicated his departure on Friday.
Xavi announced his decision to depart at the end of the campaign following a 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal back in January, but the club's former midfielder later said in April that he would be staying on after all.
But following a run of indifferent results and some internal disputes at the Catalan club, Xavi will be leaving this summer, with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick set to take over.
And according to journalist Pedro Almeida, Chelsea will now meet with Xavi to explore the possibility of the Catalan replacing Pochettino as manager this summer.
Pochettino led Chelsea to the sixth place in the Premier League as the Blues finished with a flourish in what was a difficult campaign for the Argentine in west London.
Chelsea also reached the final of the League Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but Pochettino las left the club by mutual consent.
Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca are among the other names said to be on Chelsea's shortlist as they seek a replacement for Pochettino.
In FourFourTwo's view, appointing Xavi seems something of a risk for Chelsea. The former midfielder won LaLiga with Barça, but this last season has been much more disappointing and he might be better served earning some more experience before taking on another of the most difficult jobs in European football.
