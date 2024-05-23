England to replace Gareth Southgate with highly-rated manager after Euro 2024: report

England are said to have already identified a potential candidate to replace Gareth Southgate later this year.

The 53-year-old is into the final year of his contract with the Football Association and is set to lead the Three Lions into yet another major tournament - Euro 2024 - this summer.

But with plans already being drawn up regarding who could replace Southgate, it remains to be seen just what lies ahead beyond the European Championships.

WATCH | EVERY England Player Gareth Southgate Will Take To The Euros

According to a report from The Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino will succeed the former Middlesbrough boss should he remain out of work and the post becomes available after Euro 2024.

Pochettino departed Stamford Bridge earlier this week despite leading Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Spells at Tottenham and PSG have warranted small successes and his tactical approach to dealing with young players could be a huge benefactor in the FA's advances for him.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are also tipped to make a check on Pochettino through the club’s sporting director Ramon Planes, who worked with the Argentine at Espanyol.

The report also states how Southgate is expected to leave his post as England boss if his team do not win the Euros in Germany this summer.

Pochettino departed Chelsea earlier this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been linked with the job beforehand, Pochettino's name is one that continues to circle and he himself has commented on the rumours in the past.

The Argentine has never worked in an international position before but believes his close connection with the Premier League could stand him in good stead.

“Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good," he began back in 2022.

"We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team.

“I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.”

More England stories

Kieran Trippier's can-do attitude could be England's saviour at Euro 2024

Jamie Carragher calls for Gareth Southgate sack if England don't win Euro 2024



Gary Neville intrigued by Gareth Southgate's uncharacteristic 'dream midfield' selection