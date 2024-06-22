Potential Gareth Southgate England successor emerges after big-name boss agrees £10m pay-off: report

The issue of Gareth Southgate’s long-term future in the England job has been a regular topic of discussion in recent months.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender has been in the post since 2016 when he took over from Sam Allardyce and has led the Three Lions to the last-four of the World Cup and to the final of Euro 2020.

England have so far toiled at Euro 2024, narrowly beating Serbia in their first Group C clash before being held 1-1 by Denmark on Thursday.

Southgate’s current contract with the FA runs until December leading to plenty of speculation that this could be his final tournament in charge of his country.

Should there be a parting of ways before the end of 2024, the FA will need to find a replacement for England’s most successful boss of recent times and according to The Sun, that could lead them to the door of Mauricio Pochettino.

They claim that the Argentine has agreed a £10million pay-off with Chelsea following his Stamford Bridge departure last month, meaning the 52-year-old could now be a contender for the England post, should it come up.

Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pochettino has previously expressed his desire to stay in England and with Manchester United opting to stick with Erik ten Hag, it means there are no high-profile Premier League jobs available.

The former Spurs boss has an excellent record in developing young talent and plenty of experience in English football, meaning he would tick two key boxes for any future vacancy.

Other names to be linked with the England job in recent months include former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter who is currently out of work and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

