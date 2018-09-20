Miralem Pjanic News and Features

Date of birth: April 2, 1990

Instagram: @miralem_pjanic

Club(s): Metz, Lyon, Roma, Juventus

Country: Bosnia-Herzegovina

Signing fee: £27.7 million

Was given the nickname 'il Piccolo Principe' ('the Little Prince') by captain Francesco Totti during his time at Roma. Began his career in France before heading to the Italian capital in 2011. Joined Juventus in 2016 and has since won a glut of major silverware. The creative midfielder, who grew up in Luxembourg but opted to represent Bosnia-Herzegovina, led his country to their first World Cup in 2014 and is closing in on 100 caps.