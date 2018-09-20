Miralem Pjanic News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: April 2, 1990
Instagram: @miralem_pjanic
Club(s): Metz, Lyon, Roma, Juventus
Country: Bosnia-Herzegovina
Signing fee: £27.7 million

Was given the nickname 'il Piccolo Principe' ('the Little Prince') by captain Francesco Totti during his time at Roma. Began his career in France before heading to the Italian capital in 2011. Joined Juventus in 2016 and has since won a glut of major silverware. The creative midfielder, who grew up in Luxembourg but opted to represent Bosnia-Herzegovina, led his country to their first World Cup in 2014 and is closing in on 100 caps.

Latest about Miralem Pjanic

ceballos

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Miralem Pjanic Juventus

Chelsea to rival Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus' midfielder Miralem Pjanic

By Billy Dunmore

Chelsea

Chelsea
Frenkie de Jong

Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

Posted

FFT100 The brilliant men in the middle who come out top in our examination of the greatest the engine room has to offer

FFT100

Sarri has ‘great respect’ for under-pressure Torino boss Mazzarri ahead of derby

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

Juventus

Juventus survive scare against Balotelli’s Brescia to take over as leaders

By FourFourTwo Staff

Brescia

Brescia
Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic admits interest from other clubs but has ‘no reason to leave Juventus’

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Juventus Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed there has been interest in him from other clubs, but insists he is in the best place to achieve his dream of winning the Champions League.

Juventus

Juventus midfielder Can back in training after surgery

By FourFourTwo Staff

Sami Khedira Miralem Pjanic, Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira trained separately on Tuesday, but Emre Can is on the comeback trail.

Sami Khedira

Juventus must respect Manchester United - Pjanic

By FourFourTwo Staff

Miralem Pjanic Manchester United have enough quality to trouble Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, according to a wary Miralem Pjanic.

Miralem Pjanic

Ronaldo learnt from Scholes – Pjanic praises Juventus star

By FourFourTwo Staff

Paul Scholes Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic discussed the evolution of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paul Scholes

Ronaldo red card 'absurd', says Pjanic

By FourFourTwo Staff

Miralem Pjanic Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's red card was "absurd", according to team-mate Miralem Pjanic.

Miralem Pjanic
