Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona want to convince Blues to swap Jorginho for Miralem Pjanic

Barcelona hope to convince Chelsea to agree to a player exchange deal that would see Jorginho and Miralem Pjanic swap clubs this summer, say reports.

Jorginho has played a key role in the Blues’ strong end to the season and their run to the Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel.

The Italy international’s form has caught the attention of Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Sport, but the club’s precarious financial situation means they are hoping to persuade the Premier League club to agree a swap deal.

Pjanic has failed to make an impact in Catalonia since his arrival from Juventus last summer and he now looks certain to leave.

But the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic could make it hard for Barca to raise serious cash by selling the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.

They are therefore hoping to exchange Pjanic for Jorginho after being impressed by the 29-year-old, but the Italian has a contract until 2023 and it’s unlikely the Blues will want to let him go.

Inter Milan have shown interest in Pjanic but, like Barcelona, they would want to arrange a swap deal rather than an outright purchase.

