Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies enquire about Aaron Ramsey’s availability

Newcastle United have enquired about the availability of former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

According to Goal, Newcastle have approached Juventus to see whether Ramsey features in their plans for next season.

The Welsh international moved to Turin on a free transfer two years ago but has failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

Although his cause wasn’t helped by a series of niggling injury problems, Ramsey made just 22 appearances in Serie A last season.

The campaign was a major disappointment for a previously dominant Juventus, whose run of nine consecutive titles was ended by Inter Milan.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Ramsey, with Newcastle the latest to make their interest known.

Steve Bruce is keen to add to his squad this summer as he looks to build on a strong end to the season, featuring five wins in the Magpies’ last eight games.

Joe Willock, who joined on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window, made a vital contribution to that run, scoring six goals.

Mikel Arteta is reluctant to let Willock leave the club permanently so Newcastle are keeping their options open for now.

Ramsey, another midfielder who thrives on making late runs into the box, could perform a similar role, taking some of the goalscoring burden off Callum Wilson.

Returning Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has experimented with Ramsey in a holding role during pre-season.

He has a wealth of midfield options to choose from, with the 30-year-old competing for game time alongside Arthur, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur amongst others.

Juve are also rumoured to be looking to bring Miralem Pjanic back to the club after an underwhelming season at Barcelona.