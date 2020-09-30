Mosimane confirms Sundowns exit

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that he has resigned from his post as Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, with Egyptian giants Al Ahly set to welcome the five-time PSL winning coach.

News emerged on Wednesday morning that Jingles was set to leave the Brazilians and join the Egyptians despite Mosimane having signed a four-year contract extension in July.

The coach has enjoyed a trophy laden spell with the Brazilians, winning five league titles, two Telkom Knockout title, Two Nedbank Cup title, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup in his seven years at the club.

The 2016 Caf coach of the year confirmed his departure via his twitter page just hours after the news initially emerged as he revealed he is leaving the club to join an international team.

The statement in full read:

“It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team.

Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. The President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, a supporter and a confidante. I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns.

I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.

After winning five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns - the 10th for the club - how can a man ever find it easy to say goodbye to his home? How can I say goodbye to the family, the board, the supporters and the fans?

From the deepest of my heart, I am so grateful that the President has blessed my move. I did not expect less from a man who has been so good and generous to me. He is the kind of leader any family, company, team and indeed any country needs. I have been privileged to drink from his well of wisdom.

My success is his success. Without him, I would not have achieved half of what I have. I leave this family knowing that our bond is unbreakable and hoping that with the passage of time, our paths would come together again. This is not a divorce. We shall remain bonded forever.

I am taking up this new challenge that will push me out of my comfort zone. I know Mamelodi

Sundowns will use this as a fresh and new perspective.

While I had four years remaining in my contract, this offer is a huge opportunity for me that would not have come had I not had the privilege to be part of the team that led Mamelodi Sundowns in winning the CAF Champions League and reaching the Club World Cup finals.

I am the first to admit that in this journey there were mistakes and hiccups, but there were more laughs, victories, success, and camaraderie. And this I take with me to my next destination – never to accentuate the challenges over the achievements.

For all my shortcomings I apologise to the President and the Yellow Nation.

I wish Mamelodi Sundowns all the success in defending the titles.

PITSO MOSIMANE.”

Moments after the coach’s announcement the club also released a statement where approved the move and gave Pitso his well wishes ahead of the big move.

Mamelodi Sundowns issued a statement by its President Dr Patrice Motsepe today, approving and supporting the departure of head coach Pitso Mosimane for a top Egyptian club.

Sundowns statement in full:

The President of Mamelodi Sundowns Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “Pitso Mosimane and his agent Moira Tlhagale, who is also his wife, came to brief me on the discussions between Pitso Mosimane and a top Egyptian club. Sundowns has been aware of the ongoing discussions between Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian club and with other North African clubs. I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana. Football players and coaches have at times an uncertain and inconsistent future and must pursue new opportunities where they may grow and receive greater remuneration.

I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns. Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. I wish him, Moira and his family everything of the very best and I hope to see him coaching in Europe soon.

Mamelodi Sundowns will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach and other changes that we are introducing. Sundowns has over the years developed and trained very good local coaches and has a strong Technical Team.

Jose Ramon Alesanco will continue in his current role as Technical Director andwill carry on with the good work that he is doing at the Academy. Sundowns will focus on preparing for the upcoming season and is ready to compete in South Africa, Africa and globally.”