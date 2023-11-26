'Absolutely bloody rubbish' – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slammed by Roy Keane after praising Bruno Fernandes for penalty gesture in win over Everton

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has accused manager Erik ten Hag of "giving toffee out" with his praise for Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese allowed Marcus Rashford to take a penalty in Sunday's 3-0 win at Everton.

United had a dream start at Goodison Park in the Premier League clash as Alejandro Garnacho netted with an unbelievable overhead kick inside three minutes on Sunday.

Rashford later made it 2-0 to United in the second half from the penalty spot after Fernandes gave him the ball to allow the forward to end his recent goal drought and Anthony Martial added a third with 15 minutes left.

Ten Hag praise Fernandes for his leadership qualities after the game, but Keane was not impressed with the Dutchman's comments.

"He's giving toffee out there to Bruno for passing on the ball for the penalty," Keane said in his role as Sky Sports pundit.

"Absolute bloody rubbish. Absolute rubbish coming out with that. Manchester United are sixth now - if you went back a few years, if you were sixth you'd be embarrassed. But obviously they seem happy with sixth.

"They have a long way to go. Manchester United have to be competing with the best teams. That's including Liverpool, City, Arsenal, and obviously you've got teams like Spurs having a decent spell, Villa and of course Newcastle."

And he added: "They go to Newcastle next week - we'll see what Manchester United turns up. That's what they're supposed to do, turn up for the big games."

