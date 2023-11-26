WATCH: Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores stunning overhead kick inside three minutes vs Everton and imitates Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho set the Red Devils on their way to victory against Everton with a stunning overhead kick inside three minutes at Goodison Park on Sunday – and then celebrated like former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

With less than 135 seconds played in Sunday's Premier League fixture in Liverpool, Diogo Dalot floated a cross towards Garnacho from the right side.

The Argentine, in space on the left of the area, launched himself into the air and connected perfectly with a stunning overhead effort which flew into the top corner with Jordan Pickford well beaten.

Everton, reeling from a points deduction earlier in November for alleged financial irregularities, started the day in the bottom three.

There were fan protests against the Premier League before kick-off in a hostile atmosphere at Goodison, but Garnacho silenced the home support with his unbelievable effort and the 19-year-old imitated Ronaldo's trademark Siuuu celebration following his wonder strike.

Everton missed chances and United went on to add two more goals to round off an ultimately big win in the second half.

Marcus Rashford scored the second for Erik ten Hag's side from the penalty spot after 56 minutes and Anthony Martial added a third with a quarter of an hour left to play.

United move above Newcastle into sixth following their 3-0 win, with Everton still second to botoom after 13 rounds of matches.

