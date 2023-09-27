AC Milan announce plans to leave San Siro and build new 70,000-seater stadium

AC Milan have unveiled plans for a new 70,000-seater stadium in the south of the city, which will bring to an end their time at the iconic San Siro.

The Rossoneri announced the proposals on Wednesday for the project in the San Donato area.

Built in 1926, Milan's San Siro home is considered a cathedral among football fans, but the stadium has not been modernised at all since the World Cup in 1990 and turning it into a modern arena would come at great difficulty and expense.

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale said earlier this year that the club were looking at a future away from San Siro and without city rivals Inter, with whom they share the stadium.

"For over four years, we have embarked with conviction on a journey aimed at giving our club one of the best stadiums of the world, which is able to accompany us into a victorious and sustainable future," chairman Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.

"This represents a preliminary step in the evolution of this process but, at the same time, it is further proof of our ownership's commitment to guaranteeing continuous growth for AC Milan both on and off the pitch."

The club hope to have the process cleared in 2025, with a view to moving into their new home in 2028.

Milan also plan to build a club headquarters, hotel, club shop and museum on the new site.

Originally, Milan and Inter were willing to build a new stadium together, but the Bianconeri are also looking at options for a new stadium away from San Siro.

That leaves the future of one of the world's most iconic stadiums up in the air, even though a local heritage commission declared in August that the ground had "cultural interest" and cannot therefore be knocked down.

More San Siro stories

Why do AC Milan and Inter want San Siro demolished? All is explained here...

From World Cup clashes to Champions League finals, San Siro has hosted some epic games. Here are five of the best!

Newcastle United returned to Champions League action last week and FourFourTwo Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell revisited Milan, via Oslo, to experience being back with the Magpies at San Siro 20 years on...