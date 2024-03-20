Olivier Giroud eyes move out of Europe to follow international team-mate

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud looks set to join MLS outfit LAFC next season, according to reports.

The 37-year-old's contract has entered its final few months with no suggestion of Giroud favouring to extend his stay at the San Siro past the summer.

Giroud recently became France's all-time top goal scorer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, LAFC have nudged ahead in the race to sign Giroud after securing MLS discovery rights - allowing the team priority status over their domestic rivals in the bid for the Frenchman's signature.

Such a move would see Giroud reunited with compatriot and fellow World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, who made to switch from Tottenham Hotspur in January of this year.

Hugo Lloris captained Olivier Giroud in France's 2018 World Cup win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite entering advanced talks with LAFC, the Athletic also reported that a potential switch to the lucrative Middle East is not yet ruled out along with extending his current deal with Milan.

Should a move Stateside come to fruition, Giroud would be joining a side currently sat 10th in the MLS Western Conference having won the MLS Cup just two seasons ago.

The 'Black and Gold' are also fresh off the back of reaching the CONCACAF Champions League final, suffering a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Mexican side Club Leon.

He would join an ever-growing list of superstars in America, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Lorenzo Inigne, while LAFC themselves made headlines back in 2022 when they announced the signing of Gareth Bale, who has since retired.

Giroud himself will leave Europe as one of the most acclaimed strikers of the last 15 years having scored over 200 goals at club level across his career.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal man boasts World Cup and Champions League winner medals, as well as league titles in France and Italy for Montpellier and Milan respectively.

