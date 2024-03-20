Tottenham targeting the 'next Mohamed Salah' to bolster attacking options: report
Tottenham are looking to improve their forward area ahead of next season, and one target has been compared to Mohamed Salah
Tottenham Hotpsur are weighing up an offer for a European attacker who has draw comparisons with Mohamed Salah this season.
With Spurs set to compete in Europe after a season without continental competition, Ange Postecoglou is keen to add some attacking reinforcements to his squad.
While Heung-min Son, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski have all performed well for Tottenham this term, Timo Werner is set to return to RB Leipzig following the conclusion of his loan spell, leaving the club light in forward areas.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, though, Tottenham are interested in signing Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson, who has drawn comparisions with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in recent times.
Indeed, the 26-year-old's Genoa team-mate Kevin Strootman - who played with Salah at Roma - has previously highlighted the similarities between the pair.
“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long. He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one,” Strootman said.
“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Though right-footed, Gudmundsson is capable of playing anwhere across the front line, with Genoa largely using him as a centre-forward or second-striker this term. That's paid dividends for the Icelandic attacker, with his 10 goals and three assists in 27 Serie A games highlighting his importance to the mid-table side.
Valued at €22m by Transfermarkt, the report suggests that Tottenham have completed an extensive scouting report on Gudmundsson in the past few months, and could look to make a move in the summer for him.
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
‘Signing for Tottenham was one of the best days of my life’: Guglielmo Vicario on move to Spurs
‘He speaks about football and about life - and he tells us some stories that stay inside our dressing room…’ Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario on what working with Ange Postecoglou is REALLY like
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou: It’s hard to get recruitment wrong at Spurs
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1