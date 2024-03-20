Tottenham targeting the 'next Mohamed Salah' to bolster attacking options: report

Tottenham Hotpsur are weighing up an offer for a European attacker who has draw comparisons with Mohamed Salah this season.

With Spurs set to compete in Europe after a season without continental competition, Ange Postecoglou is keen to add some attacking reinforcements to his squad.

While Heung-min Son, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski have all performed well for Tottenham this term, Timo Werner is set to return to RB Leipzig following the conclusion of his loan spell, leaving the club light in forward areas.

Werner is set to return to Germany in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, though, Tottenham are interested in signing Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson, who has drawn comparisions with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in recent times.

Indeed, the 26-year-old's Genoa team-mate Kevin Strootman - who played with Salah at Roma - has previously highlighted the similarities between the pair.

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long. He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one,” Strootman said.

Gudmundsson is on the radar of Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”

Though right-footed, Gudmundsson is capable of playing anwhere across the front line, with Genoa largely using him as a centre-forward or second-striker this term. That's paid dividends for the Icelandic attacker, with his 10 goals and three assists in 27 Serie A games highlighting his importance to the mid-table side.

Valued at €22m by Transfermarkt, the report suggests that Tottenham have completed an extensive scouting report on Gudmundsson in the past few months, and could look to make a move in the summer for him.

