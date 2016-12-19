AC Milan keen on Orsolini, confirms Galliani

AC Milan are keen to sign Ascoli midfielder Riccardo Orsolini, CEO Adriano Galliani has revealed.

Galliani feels the 19-year-old, who plays in Serie B, fits the profile of young Italian talent Milan are looking to build from and suggested he could initially serve as a back-up option for Suso.

Orsolini has also been linked with Italian champions Juventus and Premier League club Watford, managed by Walter Mazzarri.

He has played in all 19 of Ascoli's league matches this season.

"Orsolini we like," Galliani told reporters.

"He is a good player, a left-footer who plays on the right and he could be a good alternative to Suso.

"He still has a long way to go, but the Berlusconi-Galliani agreement is to focus on young Italian players."

However, Galliani stressed Milan would not be splashing the cash in January, especially because deals need to be run past Sino-Europe, who have completed the preliminary stage of their takeover.

"I can definitely exclude big signings as Milan's transfer campaign is very complex.

"Everything is difficult. I can make a deal, conclude it, but then we need the approval of the other party [Sino].

"The market moves quickly, never mind having a complete deal and having to ask permission from others.

"To have a neutral transfer campaign we will have to sell before we buy. So I don't know what will happen in January."