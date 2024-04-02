Adidas blocks Germany fans from purchasing jersey over Nazi fears

By Matthew Holt
published

The Adidas Germany kit for Euro 2024 has attracted unwanted attention in the media

Germany's kit for the European Championships this summer has attracted unwanted attention.
Germany's kit for the European Championships this summer has attracted unwanted attention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shirt supplier Adidas have been forced to stop sales of Germany's brand-new kit with the No.44 on them over unintended Nazi symbolism.

Set to host this summer's European Championship, the mix-up has drawn similarities with the 44 to the SS branch of the far-right arm that was largely responsible for death camps.

