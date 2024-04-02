Adidas blocks Germany fans from purchasing jersey over Nazi fears

Germany's kit for the European Championships this summer has attracted unwanted attention.

Shirt supplier Adidas have been forced to stop sales of Germany's brand-new kit with the No.44 on them over unintended Nazi symbolism.

Set to host this summer's European Championship, the mix-up has drawn similarities with the 44 to the SS branch of the far-right arm that was largely responsible for death camps.

The DFB issued a statement on the matter and insisted that they are working to resolve the matter which includes changing the font design on the back of the shirts.

"According to information from the community about the jersey design: The DFB checks the numbers 0-9 and then submits the numbers 1-26 to UEFA for review," the DFB ( German FA ) said in a statement.

"None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the development process of the jersey design.

"Nevertheless, we take the information very seriously and do not want to provide a platform for discussions," they added.

"Together with our partner 11teamsports, we will develop an alternative design for the number 4 and coordinate it with UEFA."

Having only so far been worn by Germany's youth teams, adidas have confirmed themselves that they are looking into a quick resolution regarding the shirts.

"The DFB and its partner 11teamsports are responsible for the design of the names and numbers," adidas said in a statement. "We have blocked personalization of the jerseys in our online store.

"People from around 100 nations work at adidas, our company stands for the promotion of diversity and inclusion, and as a company we actively campaign against xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence, and hatred in all forms.

"Any attempts to promote divisive or exclusionary views are not part of our values as a brand and we strongly reject any suggestions that this was our intention. Our company stands for promoting diversity and inclusion."

