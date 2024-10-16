Adidas release absolutely stunning Jude Bellingham signature Predator

Adidas has unveiled its first ever Predator football boot in collaboration with Jude Bellingham,

Named 'Belligold', the England midifelder helped design the premium look and colourway, with the Adidas Preadator Elite x Jude Bellingham set to debut at Estadio de Balaídos as Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Along with the Predator unveiling, Adidas has also released a signature Gazelle trainer and another Bellingham Originals clothing collection. There's a consistent theme throughout, as the 21-year-old continues to take world football by storm. What most will care about, though, is the stunning Predators...

Adidas Predator x Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's new boots (Image credit: Adidas)

Featuring the soon-to-be iconic 'JB' logo - Jude Bellingham's initials, of course - on the fold-over tongue, the Adidas Predator Elite comes in a sleek black and gold colourway with subtle detailing and accents throughout.

Winning the Champions League and La Liga in his first season at Real Madrid is certainly the inspiration for that colourway, and is further emphasised by the catching gold outsole adorning the soleplate the boot. Bellingham's La Liga Player of the Year award is just reason for the gold and black colourway, too.

For good measure, Adidas also added his iconic celebration to the insole. Goals will surely come in these beauties, and Bellingham will inevitably stand with his arms outstretched on many more occasions.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, these are some of the best looking football boots ever created. The subtle gold detailing is a classy touch, which really helps enhance the matte black base. David Beckham became synonymous for his partnership with Adidas and wearing Predators in his career - and it seems the younger Englishman is on the same trajectory.

Bellingham's new boots (Image credit: Adidas)

"Growing up as a kid I could never have imagined a day where I’d have my own signature Predator, it really is a dream come true," Bellingham said. "The boot really reflects who I am as a player while also capturing my style away from the pitch.

"I can’t wait to wear it for the first time and see how it performs. It makes it even more special to see my very own Gazelle sneaker and second Originals clothing drop launching alongside it.”