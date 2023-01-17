Adidas reveal first Italy shirts as new sponsorship deal begins

Adidas have officially unveiled their first product collection for the Italian national Football team, after recently being announced as the Azzurri's new shirt manufacturer. Fans and kit lovers are likely to be left drooling at the stunning designs.

Much of the collection’s design is inspired by marble which, as anyone lucky enough to have visited Italy will tell you, is a material seen throughout the many cities and art galleries across the nation.

The home kit is, as ever, blue, and features this marble design as well as colouring along the Adidas shoulder stripes in the colours of the national flag. The away kit is white and has prominent marvelling across the shirt. The goalkeeper shirt, meanwhile, is a vibrant green colour.

Adidas have been announced as the new sponsor of the Italy national team...Their first Azzurri kits aren't too bad 🇮🇹😍 pic.twitter.com/RUZH4fOUPsJanuary 17, 2023 See more

“Today we are entering into a new era and we are proud to be doing it with adidas, which has best interpreted, and in a modern way, the passion and the tradition of the Azzurri," said Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation.

The home kit will be worn on the pitch for the first time on Wednesday January 18th, in a friendly match between the U18 sides of Italy and Spain at the Technical Federal Centre of Coverciano. This is the first time an Italian youth team will debut the new jersey ahead of the main men's and women's squads.

