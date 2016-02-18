Afobe open to representing DR Congo

AFC Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe is weighing up whether to switch allegiances, with Democratic Republic of Congo interested in the England youth international.

Afobe has represented England at junior level, including the Under-21s, but the former Arsenal forward is eligible to be selected for DR Congo through his parents.

And the 23-year-old, who joined Premier League side Bournemouth in a £10million deal last month, is considering the switch.

"We'll see in the next international break what will happen, but I know they are interested in me, and it's something my family, my agent and myself are going to have to sit down and talk about," Afobe told Sky Sports.

"Of course [it's a big decision to make] because you know once you've played the international game that isn't a friendly, that's you done, you get to choose once and you have to live with it.

"But hopefully I will choose well with my family and I won't regret anything."