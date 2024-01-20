After Jordan Henderson's exit, Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq look to Liverpool again for midfielder's replacement: report

Al-Ettifaq could turn their attentions towards Liverpool again following Jordan Henderson's move to Ajax as the Saudi Pro League side reportedly weigh up an offer for Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Henderson left Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq in the summer in a link-up with former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard, but the England midfielder was unhappy in Saudi Arabia and signed for Ajax on Thursday in a two-and-a-half year deal.

With the Saudi side now keen to sign a replacement in the January window after losing one of their best players, Doucoure is reportedly their top target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ettifaq have approached Everton to ask about Doucoure.

Romano adds that the Saudi side have also been in touch with the player's camp to discuss a possible move for the 31-year-old.

Doucoure has been at Everton since 2020 and has made over 100 appearances for the Toffees in that time.

The Mali international, who represented France at youth level, is a big part of the club's plans, but a bid late in the window could test Everton's resolve.

Al-Ettifaq are currently down in eighth place in the Saudi Pro League, with just 25 points from their 19 matches this season.

Gerrard's side have not won since a 3-2 victory at Al-Wehda in November, with five draws and three defeats in their last eight matches.

More Saudi Pro League stories

Cristiano Ronaldo makes sly dig at Lionel Messi before sensational claim about the future of the Saudi Pro League

Jurgen Klopp SLAMS those 'judging' ex-Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson for swapping Saudi Pro League for Ajax after only six months

Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabia? What Pro League director said about signing PSG ace