Cristiano Ronaldo makes sly dig at Lionel Messi before sensational claim about the future of the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has boldly asserted that the Saudi Pro League surpasses the French Ligue 1, in what has been taken as a sly dig at Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester United attacker made the statement within 24 hours of Jordan Henderson's departure from the Middle East.

The former Liverpool captain was only in the Saudi Pro League for a matter of months before deciding to head back to Europe. He has since signed for Ajax, ending his time at Al-Ettifaq.

Jordan Henderson recently left the Saudi Pro League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports have suggested that his departure is linked to challenges adapting to the Middle East climate, lifestyle, and as well as the low attendance in the league.

But now Ronaldo has come out firing on all cylinders, fervently defending the Saudi Pro League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said via the Mirror: "The Saudi League is not inferior to Ligue 1. After spending a year there, I can confidently say the Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1. We have already surpassed the French league."

Messi played for Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, winning the league there but failing to achieve anything in Europe.

Ronaldo criticised Ligue 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, highlighted his optimism for the future of football in the region.

"I feel so happy at Al Nassr, it’s a great move. Saudi is in a process, it will take long… but step by step they will go to the top level. I think Saudi Pro League will be among the top three leagues in the world. People in Saudi will be proud."

Henderson had spoken to the media ahead of his Ajax unveiling, saying: "I think a lot of people would like me to criticise the Saudi League, that's not something I'm going to do. I have a lot of respect for them and those that made me feel welcome."

