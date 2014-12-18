Agent: Hernandez not giving up at Real Madrid

The Mexico international left United on a season-long loan in September as Louis van Gaal's men prepared for the arrival of Radamel Falcao, but the 26-year-old has struggled for opportunities in La Liga.

In fact, Hernandez has made just seven league appearances, six of which have been as a substitute, while he has only been afforded a further two starts in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite struggling to find a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, Hernandez's representative is adamant that he will not be leaving the Spanish capital next month, as some reports have claimed.

Eduardo Hernandez is quoted as saying by AS: "Sometimes the media speculate too much and assume situations. A few days ago I was with the Real Madrid directors and Javier.

"He will not leave the club [in January]. Yes, he is eager to play more minutes but he knows that hard work will open up more opportunities. He has his future ahead of him.

"If Madrid do not exercise the option to buy it will not be until the end of the season. In any case, we have to consult with the board of Manchester United to know what the future holds for Chicharito [Hernandez].

"Real Madrid are a team full of impressive players and obviously to earn a spot is difficult, but Javier has a great quality in working hard, like he has since the first day, and this is his merit."