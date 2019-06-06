Aguero determined to help Argentina win Copa America for Messi’s sake

Sergio Aguero insists he is desperate to end Lionel Messi’s international heartbreak.

Argentina star Messi is yet to win a trophy with his country after losing the 2016 Copa America final to Chile on penalties.

The forward missed in the shoot-out and initially retired from international football after the last tournament.

He lasted less than two months before returning to the squad and is out to end his drought in this month’s Copa America.

The Barcelona forward has been a runner-up in the competition three times and was also part of the squad who lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Argentina face Nicaragua in San Juan on Saturday in their final friendly before the competition and Manchester City’s Aguero wants to win this month for Messi.

“I’m more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for me. Hopefully one day it happens,” he told Fox Sport Argentina.

“It’s his dream and everyone’s dream. I put myself in his place and I want to try to do my best for him to lift the Copa America.

“It’s been a long time that he comes here and he suffers. I also suffer. We know what he can bring and the rest have to be mentally prepared not to fail.”

Argentina open their Copa America campaign against Colombia on June 15 in Salvador.

They also face Paraguay and Qatar in Group B but Aguero still felt he may miss the competition despite scoring 32 goals and helping Manchester City to the treble this term.

“When I wasn’t being called up I had doubts if I would be there or not. Leo called me in April to tell me I would be called,” said the 31-year-old.

“I was very happy, I don’t know if it will be the last tournament. We want to win something with the national team.

“We know there’s a lot of pressure on Argentina. The smallest mistake and you are eliminated because it’s a short tournament. You cannot afford to have a bad match, I’ll try to do the same as I do with City.”