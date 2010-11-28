Ajax end winless streak at VVV Venlo
By app
ROTTERDAM - Mido and Miralem Sulejmani scored second-half goals for a mediocre Ajax Amsterdam in a 2-0 win at VVV Venlo in the Dutch league on Sunday to end a goalless and winless streak of three league matches.
Mido broke the deadlock after 62 minutes when he netted a blocked shot from Eyong Enoh and eight minutes later Sulejmani's deflected shot went under goalkeeper Kevin Begois.
PSV Eindhoven remain on top with 34 points from 16 matches after Friday's 4-2 defeat at NAC Breda.
They lead on goal difference ahead of Twente Enschede who beat NEC Nijmegen 4-2 on Saturday. Ajax climbed to third on 31.
Struggling Feyenoord came from behind to beat ADO Den Haag 2-1 and climb out of the relegation zone to 15th with 16 points.
Dmitry Bulykin struck from close range on the stroke of half-time to put ADO ahead but directly after the break an own goal by Aleksander Radosavljevic levelled the score.
Karim El Ahmadi set up 18-year-old Luc Castaignos just before the hour to score his fifth goal of the season and secure Feyenoord's fourth win.
