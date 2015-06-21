Ajax will try to block United move - Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen expects Ajax to make it "difficult" for him to transfer to Manchester United.

Goalkeeper Cillessen has been linked with a move to United, who are widely anticipated to lose shot-stopper David de Gea to Real Madrid in the transfer window.

Cillessen played under United manager Louis van Gaal during his spell as Netherlands coach and has also been reported to be the subject of interest from Bayern Munich.

"The Ajax management are going to make it really difficult when the interest becomes concrete," Cillessen is quoted as saying by The Daily Mirror.

"If I had planned to leave, I would not have signed a new contract until 2018.

"My old contract was expiring in the summer of 2016 and in that case this summer would have been the perfect moment to leave.

"[Ajax coach] Frank de Boer has been very clear when he received questions about my transfer - he wants to block it."