Albiol signs new Napoli deal
Raul Albiol has quashed speculation over his future by agreeing a new contract with Serie A runners-up Napoli.
Napoli have announced that in-demand defender Raul Albiol has signed a new contract until 2021.
The former Spain international had been tipped to leave Stadio San Paolo ahead of the 2018-19 season, with Chelsea mentioned as a possible destination.
The 32-year-old has signed a fresh deal, though, signalling his desire to work under Napoli's new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who replaced Maurizio Sarri last month.
Albiol joined the Serie A outfit from Real Madrid in 2013 and made 39 appearances in all competitions last season.
