Albiol signs new Napoli deal

Napoli have announced that in-demand defender Raul Albiol has signed a new contract until 2021.

The former Spain international had been tipped to leave Stadio San Paolo ahead of the 2018-19 season, with Chelsea mentioned as a possible destination.

The 32-year-old has signed a fresh deal, though, signalling his desire to work under Napoli's new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who replaced Maurizio Sarri last month.

Albiol joined the Serie A outfit from Real Madrid in 2013 and made 39 appearances in all competitions last season.