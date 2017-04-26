Alcacer honoured to play alongside 'unique' Messi

Paco Alcacer has spoken of his pride at sharing a dressing room with superstar Lionel Messi after both men netted twice in Barcelona's crushing 7-1 win over Osasuna.

Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the LaLiga fixture at Camp Nou on Wednesday, adding a well-taken second just past the hour mark, his goals arriving either side of an Andre Gomes double.

Alcacer made a slow start to life at Barca following his off-season transfer from Valencia, but he has now netted three goals in his last three league appearances, having breached the visitors' backline soon after Messi's second, before completing the rout with four minutes remaining.

Barca's Argentine talisman was honoured before kick-off by a banner in the stands marking the milestone of 500 club goals, a feat he achieved in the dramatic victory away to Real Madrid last weekend, and Alcacer was full of praise for his team-mate.

"We know the quality Leo has, the type of player he is - the quantity of positive things he's given to the club and the joy it gives to you seeing him play," he said.

"We are happy for him. He's a unique player. Few players can say they have played with him."

"Playing with is a joy! He's one of a kind!"

Of his own contribution, the 23-year-old added: "Every striker feels happy when they're scoring but more than the goals it's the work you do to help the team

"But, of course, scoring more goals makes you feel more confident."

Alcacer also revealed it was a collective decision to allow Javier Mascherano to take a 67th-minute penalty, the former Liverpool man finally scoring his first competitive Barca goal after seven seasons at the club.

"We all realised that Masch could take it and that's what we decided to do."