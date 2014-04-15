Alex confident of agreeing new PSG deal

The 31-year-old Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the campaign but has been a regular for PSG in the three seasons since he arrived from Chelsea.

With PSG primed to wrap up a second consecutive Ligue 1 title this season, Alex confirmed that he is likely to agree a new deal in the next few weeks.

"I am very happy in Paris and almost everything is right to renew," he told GloboEsporte.com.

"I believe that in a week or two we will sign an agreement for another year."

While Alex is set to sort his club future out soon, he does not expect any new developments at international level.

The centre-back has not played for Brazil since 2009 and, despite meeting with national coach and former Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari recently, he does not envisage a shock call-up to this year's FIFA World Cup in his home country.

"Scolari and I had a lot of laughs remembering the time we worked together at Chelsea," he explained.

"The meeting was great but I think it will be difficult to have a chance (of going to the World Cup) this year.

"Two or three players from PSG will be called up. I always hope for such an opportunity but it will be difficult."