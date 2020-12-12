Alex Dyer says Kilmarnock would be ‘foolish’ to underestimate out-of-form Celtic

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer claims it would be “foolish” to assume Celtic are vulnerable following their poor run of form.

A much-changed Celtic side beat Lille on Thursday having already been knocked out of the Europa League, but that was their first win in six home matches.

A Betfred Cup defeat by Ross County and home draw with St Johnstone sparked protests outside Celtic Park on successive Sundays and some fans have intimated they will gather before the Scottish champions take on Killie this weekend.

Killie have secured two draws at Parkhead since Dyer joined the club, initially as Steve Clarke’s assistant, and have also won seven points against Celtic at home.

So there is belief among the Rugby Park ranks, but not based on Celtic’s current form.

“We always think we can go to places and get something, that’s just our mindset,” Dyer said.

“But we would be foolish if we are thinking we are going to go there like the two other teams and pick up a result and it’s going to be easy. I don’t think so.

“They are going through a little bit of a dodgy time, they are maybe a little bit low in confidence, but they have just had a good win and we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“But we will set ourselves up the way we do and hopefully be hard to beat and try and get something out the game.”

Dyer has seen the drive of the likes of Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie when he worked with Clarke with Scotland and knows they should not be underestimated.

Dyer said: “We know it’s going to be tough, we know they are good players. They are a very good side.

“I have had the privilege to work with some of those players in the national set-up and I know what their characters are about.

“We know we have to be at our best to go there and get anything. That’s what we want to do.

“Since I have been up here, Celtic have dominated. This is the first bad patch I think they have had, so-called bad patch. It’s just a little blip.

“Anyone who goes there thinking they are playing a weakened Celtic side is very foolish.”