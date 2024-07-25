Alexandre Lacazette just scored at the 2024 Paris Olympics and everyone is saying the same thing

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette helped hosts France get off to winning start at the Paris 2024 Games

An eventful first day of the Olympic football tournament that saw a new ‘spygate’ incident, a chaotic end to Argentina and Morocco’s opening match ended with a familiar face scoring as hosts France cruised to victory against the USA. 

The men’s Olympic tournament will run until August 9 when the gold medals will be dished out in Paris and is an under-23s competition, which has led to plenty of fans on social media wondering what former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is doing there after he netted the first goal in France’s 3-0 victory in Marseille.

