Why Alexis Sanchez could be staying at Manchester United this month

Alexis Sanchez could be handed a reprieve by Manchester United after Anthony Martial suffered a thigh injury in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, according to the Guardian.

Inter have been keeping tabs on Sanchez for a number of weeks and were hoping to conclude a loan deal this week.

The European transfer window closes next Monday and the Nerazzurri wanted to unveil the Chile international before this weekend's trip to Cagliari.

However, Sanchez could now be set to stay at Old Trafford as United await the results of scans on Martial's thigh.

If the Frenchman is sidelined for more than just the short-term, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may veto Sanchez's switch to San Siro.

The former Arsenal man has yet to play for the Red Devils this season, with his last club appearance coming back in May.

