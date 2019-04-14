All eyes on Mohamed Salah as he steals the show with stunning strike

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet as title-chasing Liverpool claimed a crucial victory over his former club Chelsea in the Premier League.

Here, Press Association Sport analyses his performance at Anfield.

Finishing

The Egyptian’s goal was a stunner. He cut in from the right and let fly with a ferocious left-foot shot that flew into the top corner from distance. It was an outstanding strike that gave Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal no chance. Salah, the subject of a racially abusive chant in a social media video from Chelsea fans on Thursday, also tested Kepa early in the game with a good volley.

Runs

Mohamed Salah scored a wonder goal at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Salah was always in the game, making good runs down the right and looking to link up with Roberto Firmino or deliver a cross if there was no option to shoot. He often drove down the right channel but, as Chelsea discovered, he was at his most dangerous when allowed to cut inside. Left-back Emerson Palmieri had his work cut out marshalling him.

Build-up play

Salah was replaced in the final minute (Peter Byrne/PA)

The understanding between Salah and Firmino was again evident, although Chelsea showed good awareness to cut out a lot of their attempted quick one-twos. Salah was also frustrated as Chelsea got bodies back to cut out crosses but that is something he has to deal with as a player defenders know they have to watch carefully.

Pressing

As Jurgen Klopp demands from all his players, Salah chased back regularly to close down opponents. His efforts denied the likes of David Luiz the space to play out from the back. His persistence yielded reward when he robbed Emerson of possession in the build-up to the opening goal.

Overall

Salah may not have been at his very best but this was still a highly effective performance from the Liverpool forward and his goal will live long in the memory, particularly if Liverpool do go on to win the title. This was a critical victory and Salah had a big hand in it.