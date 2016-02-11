Allardyce urges Van Gaal to discover Manchester United's intentions

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has urged Louis van Gaal to seek clarity from Manchester United over his future at the club.

Van Gaal's position at Old Trafford has been the subject of fresh speculation this week, with reports claiming Jose Mourinho will replace the Dutchman for the 2016-17 campaign.

Allardyce was frequently tipped to be dismissed from his previous role at West Ham over criticism of his pragmatic style of play.

The 61-year-old was indeed moved on at the end of last season, to be replaced at Upton Park by Slaven Bilic.

And the former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers boss has urged Van Gaal to confront his employers ahead of United's trip to the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday.

"There's no doubt … about what you have to find out. You have to find out whether it's true," Allardyce told his pre-match media conference regarding whispers behind a manager's back.

"You don't always find out whether it's true or not from the owners … but he's got to try and find out and [then] you know one way or the other.

"It's a great shame that that football club is [being talked about] in that light again but the hype builds up so much at a football club the size of Man United that it is a huge task to have the coping mechanisms to do it."

Van Gaal is no stranger to scrutiny and intrigue though, with Allardyce confident the former Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Netherlands head coach can handle the pressure he has found himself under.

The Sunderland boss added: "Louis van Gaal has shown he has had the coping mechanisms at many big football clubs. He will probably continue to do the same now."