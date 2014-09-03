Allegri has no regrets over Falcao failure

The Monaco forward joined Manchester United on loan on deadline day, having previously been linked with a host of other clubs including Juve, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But Allegri is satisfied with Juve's close-season business.

"Am I disappointed at not getting Falcao? No," he is quoted as saying at the UEFA elite club coaches forum.

"We worked well, with targeted operations, without buying just for the sake of buying.

"If we had found the player truly capable of helping the team make a step up in quality, then OK, otherwise there's no point when we already have such a strong squad."