Ancelotti called as witness at matchfixing trial

Ancelotti's former club AC Milan were deducted points by a sporting tribunal for involvement in the scandal, which led to rivals Juventus being relegated and stripped of two Serie A titles.

Lawyers defending Luciano Moggi, the former Juve director at the centre of the affair, have caused a stir by presenting wiretaps which allegedly dragged in previously untainted club Inter Milan.

Criminal prosecutors, however, said the contents of the new wiretaps did not indicate any wrongdoing by Inter executives.

