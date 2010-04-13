Ancelotti called as witness at matchfixing trial
NAPLES - Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has been called by judges to appear as a witness at the next hearing of the criminal trial into Italy's 2006 matchfixing scandal, set for April 20.
Ancelotti's former club AC Milan were deducted points by a sporting tribunal for involvement in the scandal, which led to rivals Juventus being relegated and stripped of two Serie A titles.
Lawyers defending Luciano Moggi, the former Juve director at the centre of the affair, have caused a stir by presenting wiretaps which allegedly dragged in previously untainted club Inter Milan.
Criminal prosecutors, however, said the contents of the new wiretaps did not indicate any wrongdoing by Inter executives.
