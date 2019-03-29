Manchester United midfielder is seriously considering leaving the club this summer

Ander Herrera is seriously considering moving to PSG this summer, according to ESPN.

The Manchester United midfielder is out of contract in June and has been free to speak to foreign clubs since the start of the year.

PSG have reportedly offered the Spaniard a three-year deal as they seek to persuade him to swap Old Trafford for the Parc des Princes.

United had been confident of retaining Herrera's services, but the 29-year-old may have had his head turned due to the lucrative nature of PSG's offer.

PSG are set to lose Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer and have identified Herrera as the ideal man to replace him.

United will still try to persuade the former Athletic Club man to stay put, but his future remains uncertain as the end of the season approaches.

The Red Devils face Watford on Saturday in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match as the club's permanent manager.

