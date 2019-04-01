Major blow for Manchester United as midfield star agrees deal to leave – report

PSG will sign Ander Herrera on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Record.

The Manchester United midfielder is out of contract at the end of June and has failed to agree fresh terms with the club.

The Daily Mirror report that Herrera was holding out for weekly wages of £200,000, but United were not willing to go above £170,000 plus bonuses.

And PSG, who are looking to bolster their midfield options as they target Champions League success, have reportedly agreed a pre-contract with the former Athletic Club man.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Herrera 13 starts since his arrival in December and wanted to retain his services beyond the end of this term.

However, the United hierarchy were adamant that they would not meet the player’s salary demands, which allowed PSG to steal in and agree a deal.

Solkjaer’s side face Wolves on Tuesday as they look to climb above Tottenham.

FEATURE Liverpool or Manchester City? How a Manchester United fan decides the worst question of all