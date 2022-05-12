Ange Postecoglou: Title glory has ‘taken every ounce of me’

Ange Postecoglou admits he is looking forward to a break after devoting “every bit of himself” to leading Celtic to title glory.

The Hoops were crowned cinch Premiership champions on Wednesday night after their 1-1 draw away to Dundee United took them four points ahead of Rangers with just one game to play.

It capped a stunning first season for Postecoglou who has overseen a remarkable turnaround since arriving from Yokohama F Marinos last June in the aftermath of a campaign when Celtic finished 25 points adrift of Rangers.

“It’s fair to say it’s taken every ounce of me,” said Postecoglou. “I’ve put everything into it because I knew how big a challenge it was. Now we’ve done it, the overriding emotion is one of relief and satisfaction.

“You feel drained because we’ve had to be really focused this year and not get distracted. To play in this city it’s very easy to get distracted by other teams and issues. There’s a potential to take you away from what’s important and we’ve been concentrating so hard.

“I know the work never stops, but I have given every bit of myself here and I’ll take a moment to reflect for myself on the job done.

“It’s been two and a half years since I was last in Australia. I came here straight from Japan. I’ve been gone for a season and a half really without a break. It’s fine, you don’t think about it as you go along.

“I can’t wait for Saturday (when Celtic receive the trophy after their match at home to Motherwell). It’ll be a great day for us and then I’m looking forward to getting away for a bit.”

Title success with Celtic represents the pinnacle of Postecoglou’s managerial career to date.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend,” he said. “I’ve had this lifelong dream to manage a world famous club, trying to make an impact.

“I’m in this spot now of achieving something I’ve always wanted to achieve. I guess it’s a weird kind of feeling for me.”

Postecoglou was proud to win the title for Australia and for his close inner circle.

“All those things are important,” he said. “That’s the kind of weight and responsibility you carry.

“But ultimately you carry it as manager of this football club as well as representing the country I was born in and the country I grew up in, plus the people who have been along the journey, my beautiful wife and three boys, my friends, people who have been beside me.

“I think about how they are feeling right now. It’s really special. They are all part of me. They go through the ups and downs and the stresses. The sacrifices my family make are for these moments. They are the intangibles that make this job special.”