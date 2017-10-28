Arsenal 2 Swansea City 1: Landmark Ramsey goal earns comeback victory

Aaron Ramsey hit his 50th goal for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's side came from behind once again to see off Premier League strugglers Swansea City 2-1.

Swansea led at the interval courtesy of Sam Clucas' 22nd-minute effort, but found themselves behind just prior to the hour when Ramsey tucked home expertly from Sead Kolasinac's cross.

Ramsey's milestone strike came just moments after an abysmal miss from Laurent Koscielny, the impressive Kolasinac having earlier restored parity with his maiden Premier League goal.

Having seen their first-half superiority go unrewarded, Arsenal stepped things up after the interval and only the woodwork prevented Hector Bellerin from putting his side further ahead.

Yet things could have been different had Jordan Ayew not squandered a gilt-edged chance to double Swansea's lead before the interval.

Arsenal's 13th successive victory at the Emirates Stadium lifts them into the top four, closing ground on north London rivals Tottenham, while Swansea linger just above the relegation zone.

50 - Aaron Ramsey has scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Arsenal, the 11th player to do so under Arsene Wenger. Nifty. October 28, 2017

Fresh from a thumping victory over Everton in their last league outing, Arsenal were quickly on the front foot. Mike van der Hoorn blocked Ramsey's goalbound effort before Lukasz Fabianski denied Alexis Sanchez.

Swansea's back five settled relatively well, although Alfie Mawson had to react sharply to prevent Alexandre Lacazette tucking home a Kolasinac cut-back.

Against the run of play, though, it was the visitors who took the lead with their first touch in Arsenal's area as - having latched onto Tammy Abraham's throughball - Clucas kept his composure to prod a fine first-time finish past the onrushing Petr Cech.

A first goal in a shirt for gives them the lead over Arsenal October 28, 2017

Clucas went close to doubling his tally on 40 minutes, Cech left stationary as the midfielder's thumping long-range effort inched past the left-hand upright.

That effort sparked Arsenal into life, however, and former Gunner Fabianski was at his best to keep out Sanchez's stinging strike.

Swansea could have snatched a second on the stroke of half-time when Ayew robbed Per Mertesacker of possession, but Cech was out quickly to smother the danger.

Arsenal were quick to make Swansea pay for that miss six minutes after the restart, Kolasinac hammering home a venomous strike that Fabianksi could only help into the net.

In a whirlwind start to the second half, Abraham thought he had restored Swansea's lead immediately, only for the linesman's offside flag to halt the visitors' celebrations.

Arsenal's turnaround should have been complete moments later, only for Koscielny to head wide of a gaping goal from Sanchez's superb free-kick.

The error did not prove costly, though, as Kolasinac turned a neat pass inside for Ramsey, whose low finish crept in past Fabianksi. The goalkeeper may be disappointed not to have done better.

Wenger's side suddenly looked rampant and Bellerin almost made it a goal apiece for Arsenal's wing-backs when he volleyed Ramsey's cross against the crossbar.

After losing Kolasinac to injury, Arsenal looked to finish with a flourish - substitute Olivier Giroud twice going close - but with Swansea devoid of ideas going forward, those misses mattered little as the Gunners cruised into the Champions League places.