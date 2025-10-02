Arsenal hit with another injury worry ahead of West Ham United’s visit

Mikel Arteta may have a new selection dilemma ahead of Arsenal's upcoming game against West Ham

Arsenal have picked up a fresh injury concern in their Champions League game against Olympiacos.

The Emirates Stadium meeting saw Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal walk away 2-0 victors in their second outing in Europe’s top competition, adding to the three points they picked up in their opener against Athletic Club.

It wasn’t all celebrations in north London, however, as the Wednesday night game ended with some concerns over one of the Gunners’ key starters.

Gabriel went off injured in Arsenal's Champions League game against Olympiacos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta’s side went out for the second half with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli, added to by a last-minute strike from Bukayo Saka.

But by the time the winger had sealed Arsenal’s win, Gabriel was already off the field, having received treatment on the pitch and departed in some discomfort following a collision with his own goalkeeper, David Raya.

Arteta is already well-accustomed to dealing with injury this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, for Arsenal fans and Fantasy Premier League players alike, Arteta provided a positive update following the final whistle.

“I think he’s going to be okay,” the Spanish coach revealed. “He felt something, I think it was a kick, I’m not sure, in the first half, and he was a bit uncomfortable, and towards the second half he was there.

“He could carry on, but we decided not to take any risks, really, because he’s played a lot of games. He comes from a long-term injury as well, and we need to look after him.”

The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury in April this year, which kept him out until the summer, so, understandably, his manager wants to exercise caution.

Gabriel has been key for the Gunners this season, notching a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United last weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta is often coy when it comes to injury updates and selection issues, so, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, the fact he’s come straight out of the blocks with this feels like a good sign.

With the Gunners already having dealt with the absence of the likes of Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Noni Madueke this season, they will be keen to avoid a spell on the sidelines for another top player.

However, thanks to their summer recruitment, in the worst-case scenario, Cristhian Mosquera can step into the breach if needed, as he did for Saliba last month.

Gabriel is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal next face West Ham when Premier League action returns this weekend.