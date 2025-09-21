How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: Live streams, TV details and preview for huge Super Sunday clash

The Premier League's main event on Sunday is Arsenal hosting Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

We're once again expecting fireworks, as Mikel Arteta faces off against his old friend Pep Guardiola once again in the dugout.

Arsenal vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday 21 September • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal bounced back from their own loss of the season so far with an impressive display against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

That also no doubt helped Arteta's men as they began their UEFA Champions League journey with an impressive 2-0 win over Athletic Club on Tuesday.

As for City, it's been a shaky start, but a 3-0 home success over crosstown rivals Manchester United last weekend has helped ease those woes.

Combine that with their 2-0 win over Napoli in Europe, Guardiola will have plenty to ponder ahead of their trip to the capital.

Arsenal vs Man City: Premier League preview

Arsenal spent big and will hope their added squad depth can help them pip Liverpool to a first Premier League crown in over 20 years this season.

Viktor Gyokeres already has three goals to his name in all competitions, and the Sweden international is beginning to find his feet, although you feel a huge test will arrive against City's regimented backline.

Eberechi Eze is yet to be given a proper chance to strut his stuff after switching from Crystal Palace, and you do feel this game would suit the England international down to a tee.

At the back, it appears as if Gabriel will continue to partner Cristhian Mosquera, with William Saliba still out injured.

As for City, a win in the 197th Manchester derby set the tone for two wins a week, with the onus continuing that form against Arsenal this weekend.

Erling Haaland is back to his best, not that he ever lost it, that is, after netting three goals in two games against Manchester City and Napoli combined.

Guardiola will be hoping his new-look Cityzens side is beginning to find a hint of rhythm, and we all know how dangerous that can be once City find a second gear.

In terms of absentees, Phil Foden is back in the fold after scoring against United, whilst Rayan Ait-Nouri, Mathis Cherki, Omar Marmoush, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips are all still out.

Arsenal vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-3 Manchester City

Arsenal tend to falter in these big games, and despite having had an extra two days on City, we feel the Sky Blues will narrowly edge a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium, with Haaland scoring at least one.