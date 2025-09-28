Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV details, preview for blockbuster Premier League clash

Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta will go head-to-head in the dugouts this weekend

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for the Premier League's main event on Sunday, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage around the world.

Newcastle vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday 28 September • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

This one could be a cracker, with both sides desperate for the three points and the Magpies usually prove to be Arsenal's Achilles heel.

Newcastle United progressed to round four of the Carabao Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Bradford City in midweek.

The Magpies will hope that victory can carry them through against Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's side the next team in town.

Arsenal were made to work in their own cup affair against Port Vale just a few days ago, with Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard both netting.

This clash usually produces fireworks so read on for all the details on how to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle online, on TV and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK

Newcastle vs Arsenal kicks off at 4:30 pm (BST) and the game will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Newcastle vs Arsenal.

USA Network is a cable TV channel that doesn't have its own streaming service so you'll need a cord-cutter, such as Sling or Fubo, in order to watch online.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free?

One way you could technically watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal from anywhere

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Premier League preview

Newcastle boast an impressive return against Arsenal in recent years, and in fact, their last home loss against the Gunners came back in May 2023.

In fact, Arsenal have been beaten in each of their last three trips to Newcastle's turf, and four overall since Arteta took over in North London.

In all competitions, Arteta's side have only lost more away games against Man City (five) during his now six-year reign at the club.

Summer signing Noni Madueke is expected to miss two months with a knee injury. The England international joins Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines at present.

The Magpies are also dealing with their own wholesale injury issues, with Jacob Murphy the latest name to add to that list.

Fabian Schar (head), Yoane Wissa (knee) and Jacob Ramsey (ankle) are also set to miss out for the hosts this weekend.

Sven Botman looks to be fit to play, with Howe set to choose between Will Osula and Nick Woltemade in attack.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal

Arsenal never tend to play well against the Magpies, and with the atmosphere set to be ramped up to ten once more, we can't see Arteta's talented side picking up any points this weekend, despite their recent strong showings.