Quiz! Can you name Arsenal's line-up from their 4-4 draw with Liverpool in 2009?

This Arsenal player scored four goals on the night, but who is it?

Football quiz time – can you name a classic Arsenal line-up?

Midweek under the lights at Anfield, two Premier League giants, Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal had all the makings of a humdinger before kick-off – and the match did not disappoint, with seven second-half goals, including two in added time… so for this quiz, we just want you to know who played (including that guy who netted all four).

We're asking a lot of you for this one, so you've got unlimited time to guess the 11 players that started for Arsenal: the number of letters in the surname of each player is also given to help you through this one. Don't forget to sign in to tell us how quickly you got all 11 and to get hints!

