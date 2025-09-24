Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw in full as Newcastle United and Arsenal get all-Premier League ties
The 2025/26 Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw was conducted following Arsenal's 2-0 win over Port Vale
Sixteen teams remain in the 2025/26 Carabao Cup after three rounds of action earlier this campaign.
Arsenal, Liverpool, holders Newcastle United, Manchester City and Chelsea are among the sides still vying for silverware in this competition, along with League Two outfit Grimsby Town who remain in the hat having beaten Manchester United en route to the Fourth Round.
Here are the ties in Round Four, which will be played the week commencing 27 October.
Carabao Cup Round Four fixtures
- Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Grimsby Town vs Brentford
- Swansea City vs Manchester City
- Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Wrexham vs Cardiff City
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
- Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.