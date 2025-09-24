Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw in full as Newcastle United and Arsenal get all-Premier League ties

Sixteen teams remain in the 2025/26 Carabao Cup after three rounds of action earlier this campaign.

Arsenal, Liverpool, holders Newcastle United, Manchester City and Chelsea are among the sides still vying for silverware in this competition, along with League Two outfit Grimsby Town who remain in the hat having beaten Manchester United en route to the Fourth Round.

Here are the ties in Round Four, which will be played the week commencing 27 October.

(Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Carabao Cup Round Four fixtures

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Grimsby Town vs Brentford

Swansea City vs Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Wrexham vs Cardiff City

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham