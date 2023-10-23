Arsenal after €100m Spanish wonderkid midfield superstar: report

Arsenal could be about to snare the next superstar out of Spain, with Mikel Arteta monitoring a promising wonderkid from his homeland.

The Gunners have enjoyed a good start to the season and remain unbeaten in the Premier League but much has been made of their midfield. Kai Havertz has featured in the centre of the park despite affecting the game more from up front, as Arteta looks to replace Granit Xhaka, who left over the summer.

It's a conundrum that still seems to be affecting Arsenal, with Declan Rice and Jorginho starting alongside club captain Martin Odegaard against Chelsea on Saturday – but one that the north Londoners may solve in the transfer market.

Arsenal dropped two points away to Chelsea at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

90min claims that Arsenal are just one of several clubs looking at Valencia starlet, Javi Guerra, following his blistering start to the season.

At just 20 years old, Guerra is the latest in a long line of impressive Spanish midfielders, racking up three goals and one assist from midfield for his club in La Liga.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

Valencia are insisting that Guerra is not for sale, according to the report, but with Los Ches having fallen on hard times and battled relegation recently, they may be tempted, should they receive a reasonable offer for the player.

Despite having few No.8s in the mould of the outgoing Xhaka, Arsenal have an abundance of No.10s they can turn to for midfield duties. On top of Havertz and Odegaard, Fabio Vieira has featured this season alongside Odegaard, while Emile Smith Rowe has come off the bench recently, too. Leandro Trossard can play as a attacking midfielder, too.

Javi Guerra is a wanted man (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal also have academy prospects Charlie Patino – currently on loan in the Championship – Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who may be options long-term in central midfield.

Transfermarkt values Guerra at €20 million.

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.