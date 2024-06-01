Arsenal and Mikel Arteta faced with tricky striker conundrum amid Ivan Toney chase: report
Arsenal are known to be in the market for a new centre forward this summer
Arsenal are facing a financial headache as their attempts to bring in a new striker continue.
The Gunners have been linked with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta keen to provide further firepower in attack ahead of next season.
Having been pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City for a second-consecutive campaign, Arsenal's transfer woes have hit another roadblock.
WATCH | Why Everybody's WRONG About Arsenal
According to Sport Italia, the sale of Brazil international Gabriel Jesus is proving difficult for technical director Edu.
That's because the Gunners will have to pay part of the player’s salary if they want him to move on to make way for a new centre-forward this summer.
AC Milan has been touted as a possible destination but the 27-year-old still has three years left on his deal at the Emirates and is happy in London.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Jesus scored just eight goals across the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, with supporters in agreement Arsenal require a more potent attacking threat.
The Mirror also recently reported that RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko could be open to joining Arteta's side this summer if he is allowed to depart Germany.
Brazil legend Rivaldo recently amplified how he feels Jesus should consider his options, given the emergence of Kai Havertz and his dip in form.
“When you lose your space within the club, it hinders your chances in the Brazilian team, and that is a concern for Gabriel Jesus at the moment,” Rivaldo told Betfair.
“There are players playing well for 90 minutes at other clubs, scoring goals, and the coach will have seen this. Plus, when you have not scored many goals, it hurts even more for a striker.
“Jesus needs to weigh up whether it is worth staying at the club where he is losing his place in the team or taking a risk to move to another country to try to score more goals. He has a decision to make.”
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal given transfer edge over Italian giants in pursuit of promising striker: report
Arsenal report: Feyenoord star opens up regarding Premier League interest from Arsenal
Southampton vs Leeds Manchester United and Arsenal on alert as Barcelona star is put up for sale: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.