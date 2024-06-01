Arsenal and Mikel Arteta faced with tricky striker conundrum amid Ivan Toney chase: report

Arsenal are facing a financial headache as their attempts to bring in a new striker continue.

The Gunners have been linked with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta keen to provide further firepower in attack ahead of next season.

Having been pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City for a second-consecutive campaign, Arsenal's transfer woes have hit another roadblock.

WATCH | Why Everybody's WRONG About Arsenal

According to Sport Italia, the sale of Brazil international Gabriel Jesus is proving difficult for technical director Edu.

That's because the Gunners will have to pay part of the player’s salary if they want him to move on to make way for a new centre-forward this summer.

AC Milan has been touted as a possible destination but the 27-year-old still has three years left on his deal at the Emirates and is happy in London.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jesus scored just eight goals across the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, with supporters in agreement Arsenal require a more potent attacking threat.

The Mirror also recently reported that RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko could be open to joining Arteta's side this summer if he is allowed to depart Germany.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil legend Rivaldo recently amplified how he feels Jesus should consider his options, given the emergence of Kai Havertz and his dip in form.

“When you lose your space within the club, it hinders your chances in the Brazilian team, and that is a concern for Gabriel Jesus at the moment,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

“There are players playing well for 90 minutes at other clubs, scoring goals, and the coach will have seen this. Plus, when you have not scored many goals, it hurts even more for a striker.

“Jesus needs to weigh up whether it is worth staying at the club where he is losing his place in the team or taking a risk to move to another country to try to score more goals. He has a decision to make.”

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal given transfer edge over Italian giants in pursuit of promising striker: report



Arsenal report: Feyenoord star opens up regarding Premier League interest from Arsenal

Southampton vs Leeds Manchester United and Arsenal on alert as Barcelona star is put up for sale: report