Arsenal given transfer edge over Italian giants in pursuit of promising striker: report

Arsenal could wield their financial superiority to make sure they beat AC Milan and Juventus to the signature of Joshua Zirkzee, according to reports.

As relayed by Sport Witness, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport write that Milan are keen on the Bologna forward as a replacement for the departing Olivier Giroud, who is off to Los Angeles FC (as well he should be with those cheekbones).

But Milan apparently fear they may end up gazumped by Arsenal – not on the transfer fee, but on agent fees. Corriere claim that Zirkzee has a £34m release clause that Milan are just as willing to meet as Arsenal.

Kia Joorabchian's big cut could give Arsenal edge in Joshua Zirkzee transfer

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

However, the 23 year old’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is said to be after another £8.5m-£12.75m on top, which frankly has made us google what kind of exams you need to do to get into the agenting game.

Although that is believed not to be an obstacle for Arsenal, it is a more significant outlay for Milan, thanks to the difference in revenues between the two clubs’ respective leagues: Arsenal made around £137m more than the Rossoneri in 2022/23, the last year for which numbers are available.

Joorabchian is said to prefer a Premier League move for his client, presumably for much the same reason.

The 6’4” striker claimed 11 goals and five assists in 34 appearances for Bologna this season, playing a significant part in helping them claim Serie A’s fifth Champions League place for next season. They have not finished as high in the table since 1971, and have not played in European competition since reaching the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1999/2000.

