Arsenal given transfer edge over Italian giants in pursuit of promising striker: report

Arsenal are chasing a new forward this summer to compete with Kai Havertz

Arsenal could wield their financial superiority to make sure they beat AC Milan and Juventus to the signature of Joshua Zirkzee, according to reports.

As relayed by Sport Witness, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport write that Milan are keen on the Bologna forward as a replacement for the departing Olivier Giroud, who is off to Los Angeles FC (as well he should be with those cheekbones).

