Now Arsenal aren't celebrating ENOUGH: Gunners legend brands muted Declan Rice reaction as 'strange'

First Arsenal were criticised for over-celebrating against Liverpool. Now, one former player says the Gunners aren't celebrating quite enough…

Mikel Arteta's side hit West Ham United for six at the weekend, avenging two Irons victories in a row against his side to put down a marker in the title race. Bukayo Saka grabbed a brace, Martin Odegaard stole the show in midfield and 16-year-old wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri appeared from the bench in a hugely satisfying weekend for Gooners.

But it was Declan Rice's stunner against the side he left in the summer that confused former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman. The England midfielder chose not to celebrate in respect for his former side – but Seaman thinks he should have, noting the stick that West Ham fans have given him this campaign.

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman didn't think Rice celebrated his goal enough (Image credit: Anton Want/Allsport/Getty Images)

“What a goal it was not to celebrate!” Seaman said on his podcast Seaman Says, sponsored by Parimatch. “To see him not celebrate was strange for me, because it was just such a good goal and the icing on the cake on an incredible day for him and the club.

“It was a brilliant performance from Arsenal. I actually did an Arsenal VIP tour on the day and as I was going around as the first half had just started, so everybody had got it on their phone. Every table that I went to, all the fans that had come were all saying, ‘it's one nil, oh, it's two, it's three, it’s four.’ It was great!

“I was so happy for Declan because he was getting a lot of stick from West Ham fans. He got a lot of stick at the Emirates recently when they beat Arsenal, so I was so happy for him for turning it around on Sunday.”

Declan Rice was booed by Hammers fans on his return to the London Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Jamie Carragher's comments on Sky Sports about the Gunners over-celebrating after beating his former side Liverpool that first riled the north Londoners' fanbase, after Martin Odegaard took photos with club photographer Stuart MacFarlane in the aftermath of the victory.

Don't worry, Arsenal fans. It's clear that Safe Hands is on your side with this one…

