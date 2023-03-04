Arsenal-Bournemouth: Philip Billing nets second fastest goal ever in Premier League

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has scored the second-fastest goal in Premier League history after netting inside 10 seconds for the Cherries against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors attacked down the right straight from the kick-off and Billing got behind the Arsenal centre-backs to slot home following a low cross from Dango Ouattara.

On their Twitter account, Bournemouth said they had scored after eight seconds, while others claimed the goal had been netted after 11.

That made it the fifth-fastest goal in Premier League history, but it was later officially timed at 9.11 seconds, making it the second-quickest ever scored in the competition.

The record is held by Shane Long, who netted after just 7.69 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

9.11 - Phillip Billing's goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal was scored in 9 seconds, 11 milliseconds - the second-fastest goal scored in @premierleague history, after Shane Long for Southampton v Watford in April 2019 (7:69).

Billing's goal is now second on the list, ahead of former Tottenham defender Ledley King, who scored after 9.82 seconds for Spurs against Bradford in 2000.

Alan Shearer's goal for Newcastle against Manchester City in 2002-03, timed at 10.52 seconds, is now fourth.

And Christian Eriksen's strike after 10.54 seconds for Tottenham against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2017-18 is fifth.