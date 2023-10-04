Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsale is 'f*cking weird', says former team-mate

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has described his former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale as 'f*cking weird'.

Turner spent last season at Arsenal and made seven appearances as Ramsdale's understudy, featuring in cup and Europa League matches for the Gunners.

The 29-year-old, who has 33 caps for the United States, then moved to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Speaking to CBS Sports, he named Ramsdale and American goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth as the 'weirdest' he knows in his position.

"The weirdest either Bobby Shuttleworth, he was the first goalie I ever saw, and I was like oh my god that guy's crazy – or Aaron Ramsdale," he said. "

He's also bananas that guy. Yeah, he's f*cking weird but I love him."

Asked to elaborate on Ramsdale's personality, he said: "He's just eccentric, got little bits of flair in his game, he's very opposite from me in that sense, on the field and off the field."

Ramsdale has seen first-team opportunities few and far between over the last few weeks, starting only one of the Gunners' last six fixtures in all competitions – the Carabao Cup win over Brentford.

However, the England international could be back in contention after summer signing David Raya made a big mistake in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

