Arsenal fans will have to wait to see star signing in action

By
published

Arsenal's new signing will be made to wait for his Emirates debut

Mikel Merino at Arsenal&#039;s Sobha Realty Training Centre on August 23, 2024 in London Colney, England.
Mikel Merino faces a spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side have resisted urges to splash the cash on superstars this summer in their ongoing hunt of an illusive Premier League title, having come within touching distance in back-to-back seasons.

The arrivals of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino represent shrewd business for the Gunners without running the risk of destabilising an already harmonised squad of players.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.