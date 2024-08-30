Arsenal fans will have to wait to see star signing in action

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side have resisted urges to splash the cash on superstars this summer in their ongoing hunt of an illusive Premier League title, having come within touching distance in back-to-back seasons.

The arrivals of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino represent shrewd business for the Gunners without running the risk of destabilising an already harmonised squad of players.

Arteta's side have started this season as they finished the last one, with back-to-back wins over Wolves and Aston Villa, leaving them joint-top of the Premier League without conceding a goal.

Arsenal star set for spell on the sidelines

Arsenal have, however, suffered a setback from their positive early start after reports from the Athletic confirm that new signing Merino now faces a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury picked up in training.

The 28-year-old arrived from Real Sociedad last week for around £30 million with Arteta adding a remarkable level of composure and technical ability to his midfield, as shown throughout Euro 2024.

Arteta confirmed the injury in a press conference prior to the upcoming game against Brighton, explaining that defender Gabriel fell on top of him, causing what the club believe to be a fracture.

Merino was a key part of Spain's euro 2024 winning squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Yes, very unfortunate. Yesterday he had a collision and he has a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks," Arteta told reporters.

“He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and (Big) Gabi landed on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture probably.

“We have to see. He was in so much pain. We’ll have to do some more tests on that and then we’ll have more conclusive answers.”

Mikel Arteta's side have started the season strongly (Image credit: Getty Images)

